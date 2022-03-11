IFP Advisors Inc Sells 546 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

