First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 3,824 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,780,000 after acquiring an additional 835,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,546,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,106,000 after acquiring an additional 823,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,808,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,802,000 after acquiring an additional 748,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

