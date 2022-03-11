Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after buying an additional 724,918 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after buying an additional 165,109 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.60 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

