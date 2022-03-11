Comerica Bank Sells 1,196 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Plexus worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 148.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Plexus by 4.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plexus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,231 shares of company stock worth $624,822 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

