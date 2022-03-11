Research Analysts Set Expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MGY. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

NYSE:MGY opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 581,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 139,324 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,762,000 after buying an additional 155,559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 73,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.