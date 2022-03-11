PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PCT. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.96.

NYSE:PCT opened at $9.61 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 18,121,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,426,000 after purchasing an additional 334,757 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 207,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,071,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 500,663 shares during the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

