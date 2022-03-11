PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PCT. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.96.
NYSE:PCT opened at $9.61 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureCycle Technologies (PCT)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.