Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs. It is the operator in most of these exploration areas and holds interests in them ranging from 20% to 100%. This puts Petrobras in an enviable position to maintain an impressive production growth profile for years to come. The company’s cost containment efforts and ambitious divestment plans have been helping the firm to improve its credit ratings. Besides, Petrobras has revved up its five-year divestment plan of $75.7 billion to become the best value-generating energy company. While the company’s leverage remains high, there has been considerable improvement in its debt profile over the past few quarters. Consequently, Petrobras is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

PBR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 36,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

