Financial Analysis: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) versus Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QCR and Republic First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $300.58 million 2.85 $98.90 million $6.21 8.84 Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 1.75 $25.18 million $0.33 16.06

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for QCR and Republic First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

QCR currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.24%. Given QCR’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of QCR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 32.90% 15.89% 1.72% Republic First Bancorp 13.94% 7.93% 0.47%

Risk and Volatility

QCR has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QCR beats Republic First Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co., Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co., Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co. The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services. The All Other segment includes the operations of all other consolidated subsidiaries and defined operating segments that fall below the segment reporting thresholds. The company was founded by Douglas M. Hultquist and Michael A. Bauer in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services. The company was founded on November 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

