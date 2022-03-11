TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

