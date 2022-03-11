Comparing Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Bilibili’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $20.11 million 5.07 -$3.29 million N/A N/A Bilibili $3.00 billion 2.25 -$1.05 billion ($2.74) -7.91

Greenidge Generation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A Bilibili -35.05% -28.68% -15.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greenidge Generation and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bilibili 0 5 7 0 2.58

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 412.53%. Bilibili has a consensus target price of $73.05, suggesting a potential upside of 236.93%. Given Greenidge Generation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Bilibili.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Bilibili on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded on January 27, 2021 and is headquartered Fairfield, CT.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.