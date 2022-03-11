Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The TDS family of companies continues to execute on its strategic priorities. While U.S. Cellular is making improvements in its high-performing network, TDS Telecom is making progress in its new fiber expansion markets. Financial flexibility has allowed the company to lower the average cost of financing. It intends to diversify from a telecom service provider to a fiber network provider. Growing demand for faster broadband speeds generates higher wireline residential revenue per connection. However, it conducts its wireless operations through its subsidiary, U.S. Cellular, which operates in a competitive market. High costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing and wireless technology upgrades dent profitability. Volatile pricing movement, changes in roaming practices and constant churn are other concerns.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,655 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,907,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,972 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,986 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

