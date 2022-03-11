$1.52 EPS Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) to report $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $0.68. APA reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $11.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $40.04 on Friday. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

