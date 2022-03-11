Short Interest in Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Grows By 2,175.0%

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 2,175.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS:RBMTF opened at $0.31 on Friday. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc is engaged in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties. Its mining copper-gold mine project located in Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on April 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

