Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Up 3,750.0% in February

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 3,750.0% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CELP opened at $1.84 on Friday. Cypress Environmental Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

