Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in February

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PVCT opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.06.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
