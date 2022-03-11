Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in February

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PVCT opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.06.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

