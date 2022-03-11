Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Plans $0.32 Not Available Dividend

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) declared a Not Available dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE LU opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37. Lufax has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. Macquarie cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lufax by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,500,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lufax by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 179,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lufax by 1,592.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,881 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lufax by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 568,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

