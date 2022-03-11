Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Plans $0.32 Not Available Dividend

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) declared a Not Available dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
NYSE LU opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37. Lufax has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. Macquarie cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.
About Lufax (Get Rating)
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
