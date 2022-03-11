Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.
Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$112.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 41.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$119.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$127.39. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$104.38 and a 52 week high of C$137.75.
Premium Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
