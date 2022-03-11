Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$112.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 41.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$119.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$127.39. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$104.38 and a 52 week high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

