OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) VP Cristina F. Mcquistion Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OGE opened at $38.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,675,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,404,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

