Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €123.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €123.00 ($133.70) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($101.09) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($120.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €105.33 ($114.49).

BMW opened at €72.00 ($78.26) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €87.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($109.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

