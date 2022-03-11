Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.70.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,653.64 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,010.73 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,714.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2,821.36.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 117.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total transaction of $8,977,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,648.18, for a total transaction of $87,389.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,604 shares of company stock worth $259,190,051. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

