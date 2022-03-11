HC Wainwright Raises Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $8.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.