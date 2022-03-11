Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 1,104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Saia by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Saia by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia stock opened at $267.79 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.