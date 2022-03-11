Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $266.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

