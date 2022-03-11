Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

