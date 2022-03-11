Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $130.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $121.21 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

