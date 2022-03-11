Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $690,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,324 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

