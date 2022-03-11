Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $135.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

