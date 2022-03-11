Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of -96.18 and a beta of 1.12. Snap has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $270,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,261,350 shares of company stock worth $48,706,915 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.