Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.
MG stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Mistras Group (Get Rating)
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
