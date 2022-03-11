Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

MG stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Mistras Group by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group (Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.