Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

MUR stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $39.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 2.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $192,657.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,890. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,423,000 after purchasing an additional 91,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Murphy Oil by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after purchasing an additional 153,754 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Murphy Oil by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

