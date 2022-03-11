KE (NYSE:BEKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. KE updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

BEKE opened at $11.00 on Friday. KE has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KE by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KE by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 151,532 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

