JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 370 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 370 target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price objective on Rogers in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 390.91.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

