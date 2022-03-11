Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.150-$11.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.750-$10.500 EPS.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $47.19 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $645.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

HIBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

