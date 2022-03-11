Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:LTH opened at $12.72 on Friday. Life Time Group has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.77.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $192,000.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

