DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.78.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $90.90 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93.
In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
