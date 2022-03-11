DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $90.90 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

