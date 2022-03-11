ZTE Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ZTE in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee expects that the technology company will earn $0.60 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZTE’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
About ZTE (Get Rating)
ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZTE (ZTCOY)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.