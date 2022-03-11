FY2022 Earnings Forecast for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Issued By Oppenheimer

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FIGS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

FIGS stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. FIGS has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after buying an additional 5,264,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,467,000 after buying an additional 2,243,324 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,116,000 after buying an additional 1,043,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,342,000 after buying an additional 934,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

