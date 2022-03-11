Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.65) per share for the year.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,908,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,515,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after acquiring an additional 315,825 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 299,114 shares during the period.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.