Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.
In related news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $100,010.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $25,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,302 shares of company stock valued at $160,610 in the last ninety days.
About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.