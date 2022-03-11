Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on April 14th

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

JCI opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $3,519,508. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

