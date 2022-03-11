Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells $21,669.00 in Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $21,669.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, John Valliant sold 8,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $61,488.00.

On Monday, February 28th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $22,940.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $18,525.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $13,566.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $306.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -1.74.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 88,719 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.