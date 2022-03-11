Quilter plc (QLT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90 on May 16th

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

QLT opened at GBX 136.75 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 34.78.

Several brokerages have commented on QLT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quilter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 165.40 ($2.17).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

