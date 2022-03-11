McMillan Shakespeare Limited (MMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from McMillan Shakespeare’s previous interim dividend of $0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About McMillan Shakespeare (Get Rating)

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management, and Retail Financial Services.

