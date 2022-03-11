Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of MAR opened at $162.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

