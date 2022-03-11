Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 26,852 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,015,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $402,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

