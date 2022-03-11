Insider Selling: Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) CTO Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Italk stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. Italk Inc has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Italk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Italk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Italk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Italk in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,915,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Italk in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Italk in the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Italk in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

