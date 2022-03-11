Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Announces $0.49 Semi-annual Dividend

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4936 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Sibanye Stillwater has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sibanye Stillwater to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

SBSW opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 413,812 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 410,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 268,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

