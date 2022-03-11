Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Gregory Mcgreevey Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Invesco stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $76,849,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

