CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($95.65) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($84.78) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($76.63) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.79 ($88.90).

COP opened at €45.38 ($49.33) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €46.20 ($50.22) and a 52-week high of €82.80 ($90.00). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.62.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

