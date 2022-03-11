JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $91.00 at HSBC

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HSBC from $100.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CLSA increased their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

JD.com stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.com by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,391,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,837 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

